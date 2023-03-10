Deceased Aide of DP Chair Calls on Lee to Leave Politics in Suicide Note

Photo : YONHAP News

A former key aide to main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Chairman Lee Jae-myung found dead at his residence on Thursday reportedly urged Lee to leave politics in his suicide note.According to investigators on Friday, the deceased, surnamed Jeon, left a six-page suicide note, with the first page containing his thoughts about the DP chief. Jeon served as Lee's policy secretary during his term as Seongnam mayor before becoming his first chief of staff after Lee became Gyeonggi Province governor.On the first page, Jeon reportedly called on Lee to step away from politics and said that there should be no more sacrifices, a comment perceived to refer to the suffering of people around Lee due to various suspicions and investigations surrounding the party chief.Lamenting the unfairness over his booking as a suspect and questioning by the prosecution, Jeon’s note reportedly went on to say that he had done nothing but work hard.In the remaining pages, the deceased expressed distress over being investigated by the prosecution and conveyed his apologies to his family.The ex-aide was grilled by prosecutors regarding third party bribery allegations against the DP chief, who is suspected of attracting corporate donations to Seongnam football club when he was city mayor and the de facto club president in return for administrative favors.