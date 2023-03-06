Menu Content

Politics

N. Korean Leader Regretted Lack of War-Ending Declaration with Trump

Written: 2023-03-10 14:19:50Updated: 2023-03-10 15:36:02

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expressed regret that his summit with former U.S. President Donald Trump lacked a declaration formally ending the Korean War, according to a global news agency.

According to Virginia-basd political news outlet Politico on Thursday, Kim had conveyed the sentiment in a letter sent roughly a month after their summit on June 12, 2018, one of 150 exchanges revealed in the former president’s latest book, “Letters to Trump,” set to be released on April 25.

According to the letter dated July 30, 2018 that Politico obtained ahead of the book's publication, Kim expressed his appreciation to Trump “for having a firm faith in the excellent relations established” between their countries during the first summit and making efforts to fulfill promises made on “that historic day.”

Kim added in the letter that he feels content “to have formed good ties with such a powerful and preeminent statesman” like Trump, “though there is a sense of regret for the lack of anticipated declaration on the termination of war.”

In an interview with reporters earlier on Thursday, Trump elaborated on his letters with Kim, saying that the reclusive leader had called him ahead of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in February 2018 and told him that he wanted to be part of the games.

Trump said that he talked with Kim on many occasions and got to know him “very well,” describing the North’s leader as “very smart, cunning and streetwise.”
