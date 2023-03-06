Foreign Ministry Expects Japanese Firms' Participation in 'Future Fund'

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's foreign ministry said on Friday Japanese firms accused of wartime forced labor may take part in a tentatively named "future fund" under discussion between the two countries' business communities.Speaking to the foreign press, a senior ministry official was asked about whether the accused Japanese firms will take part in the so-called future fund or a domestic foundation that is tasked with compensating forced labor victims on South Korea's own terms without involving Japan.The official said the firms are not likely to contribute to the foundation, which is set up under the interior ministry, in the short term but stressed that the door remains open and noted that the Japanese government said it will not oppose their participation.The official defended the contentious compensation plan announced early in the week, saying it does not disregard relevant Supreme Court rulings but is rather intended to help their implementation.The official added that the government will make every effort to persuade dissenting victims to accept the compensation.