Photo : YONHAP News

The academic influence of internet giant Naver's artificial intelligence(AI) research has ranked sixth in the world.According to the information technology(IT) industry on Friday, global AI research platform Zeta Alpha ranked businesses and institutes around the world according to the rate of research papers making the Top 100 list by citations last year.Naver ranked sixth, surpassing U.S. giants Intel, Salesforce, and Google, which ranked seventh, eighth and tenth, respectively.Naver published 107 regular papers at top-tier global institutions last year, which were cited over eight-thousand times according to Google Scholar.