N. Korea's Latest Weapons Test Raises Concerns over Detection

Photo : YONHAP News

The flight trajectory of a new type of tactical guided weapon fired by North Korea on Thursday has raised concerns over South Korea's detection capabilities.An official from South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said on Friday that the military now believes six missiles were fired, far more than its initial announcement of a single projectile at around 6:20 p.m., some 85 minutes after takeoff.The JCS said that although it detected the launch in real time, the trajectory and flight time required further analysis before the military could report it, only to later amend its statement to say that there may have been multiple missiles launched at the same time.Based on reports by the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency and analysis by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS), the North appears to have fired short-range ballistic missiles toward the Yellow Sea, with official state footage showing six missiles fired simultaneously.The westward firing by Pyongyang is considered unusual given the major political meeting currently under way in China.The JCS official said the provocation is seen as a deliberate show of force ahead of the South Korea-U.S. “Freedom Shield” exercise set to kick off next week.