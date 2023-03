Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s national baseball team will play against Japan in Tokyo on Friday night in a crucial bid to advance to the quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classic.Kim Kwang-hyun of the SSG Landers will start at the Tokyo Dome as Team Korea seeks to overcome the shock of falling to Australia 8-7 the previous day and shore up any chance to recreate the success of 2009 when the team reached the semifinals.Japan, which cruised past China 8-1 on Thursday, is starting Yu Darvish of the San Diego Padres as it seeks to move closer to its goal of winning the tournament for the third time.The top two teams from Pool B comprising South Korea, Japan,Australia, China and the Czech Republic will advance to the single-elimination bracket with the top two from the other three pools.