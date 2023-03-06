Menu Content

Korean
English

Politics

Kishida to Hold Candid Talks with Yoon to Enhance Ties

Written: 2023-03-10 16:08:47Updated: 2023-03-10 17:26:57

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has vowed to hold candid talks in next week's summit with President Yoon Suk Yeol in a bid to strengthen bilateral relations.

According to Kyodo news agency, during a liaison meeting between the government and ruling party on Friday, Kishida positively assessed South Korea's solution to the wartime forced labor compensation issue and he pledged to exert efforts on the summit level to step up strategic cooperation bilaterally and also with Washington.

Speaking to reporters the previous day, the prime minister said he will take President Yoon's visit to Japan as an opportunity to bolster relations.

During the summit, the two are expected to affirm the resumption of what's called shuttle diplomacy or making regular mutual visits to each other's country.

They are also expected to touch on various pending issues including Tokyo's trade curbs and putting back on track their mutual intelligence-sharing General Security of Military Information Agreement, or GSOMIA.
