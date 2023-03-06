Yoon Underscores 'Real Peace' at Naval Academy

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has expounded on the need to establish true peace on the Korean Peninsula while speaking at a graduation and commissioning ceremony at the Naval Academy in Jinhae, South Gyeongsang Province on Friday.Yoon said that peace reliant on others' goodwill is a pretense of peace and called for establishing real peace by safeguarding national security with our own capabilities.He urged the Navy and Marine Corps to take the lead in building a strong maritime force and thereby realize peace based on strength.Noting that March 10 marks one year since his presidential election victory became official, Yoon said that newly commissioned naval officers will adhere to the public's call to usher in an era of true peace and prosperity based on steadfast national defense.The president also called for innovation by optimizing the military's organization, making the command structure more efficient and focusing training on realistic combat missions.