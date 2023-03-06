Reuters: US Calls for Meeting on N. Korea Human Rights

Photo : YONHAP News

Reuters says the UN Security Council will hold an informal meeting next week to discuss human rights abuses in North Korea at the request of the United States and Albania.According to the news agency, requesting the meeting for March 17, the two countries said that North Korea's human rights violations and abuses threaten international peace and security and are directly linked to the country's unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs.They also argued that during the COVID-19 pandemic, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's government responded with further isolation and repression, including shoot-to-kill orders and has increased efforts to suppress fundamental freedoms and the free flow of information.They also cited reports of thousands of new arrests and imprisonments including a total of 80-thousand to 120-thousand political prisoners detained in the country.The U.S. and Albania said the aim of the informal meeting is to spotlight rights abuses and identify opportunities for the international community to promote accountability.Reuters said the meeting will likely anger Pyongyang and spur opposition from China and Russia as the pair vetoed a U.S.-led push to impose more UN sanctions on North Korea in May last year.