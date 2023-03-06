LG Group Chair Sued by Family over Inheritance

Photo : YONHAP News

LG Group is likely embroiled in a first ever inter-family management row since its foundation in 1947 as chairman Koo Kwang-mo has been sued by his family over inheritance he received more than four years ago.According to industry sources on Friday, Koo's stepmother Kim Young-sik and two stepsisters filed a lawsuit with the Seoul Western District Court late last month requesting the cancellation of inheritance that took place after the death of LG Group chairman Koo Bon-moo in 2018.The plaintiffs want to redivide the inheritance in accordance with relevant law.LG Group, South Korea’s fourth largest family-owned business conglomerate known as chaebol, has continued a long tradition of the eldest son taking control of the family business and other family members taking a step back from day-to-day management or creating separate business entities.Koo Kwang-mo is the nephew of the late chairman who adopted him in 2004 after his only son died in a car accident.Issuing a stern response critical of the inheritance dispute, LG Group said it is difficult to understand why the issue is raised now after four years and it will not tolerate any attempt to shake up the company's tradition and management structure.