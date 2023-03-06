Webtoons Most Consumed K-content Overseas

Photo : YONHAP News

Webtoons have outstripped drama and other South Korean cultural content in regard to global purchases.The culture ministry, together with the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange, conducted an online survey on 25-thousand consumers in 26 countries in November and December.Findings released Friday show that webtoons and beauty products were the most consumed Korean cultural content overseas, taking 28-point-six percent each followed by Korean dramas at 28-point-five and variety shows 27-point-six percent. The percentage reflects financial spending as well as time consumed.In terms of time spent, webtoons posted a monthly consumption of 16-point-one hours, higher than the 15-point-two hour average for all cultural content, and the figure has been steadily rising for the past three years.As for the number one image most associated with South Korea, the largest number of respondents at 14-point-three percent chose K-pop, retaining the top spot for the sixth year, followed by food, Hallyu stars, Korean dramas and Korean tech gadgets and brands.Details of the survey can be found on the culture ministry's website.