South Korea lost to Japan 13-4 in its second Pool B game in the World Baseball Classic(WBC) in Tokyo on Friday.Dashing its first two chances for a win following an 8-7 loss to Australia, Team Korea now needs to claim its two remaining games and then hope the other Pool B games go their way to advance to the quarterfinals.Korea will next play the Czech Republic on at noon on Sunday before the final group game against China at 7 p.m. Monday, both at the Tokyo Dome.