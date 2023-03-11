Pre-Entry COVID-19 Testing for Arrivals from China Lifted from Saturday

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Saturday, the government is lifting a pre-entry COVID-19 test rule as well as the compulsory Q-Code registration of quarantine information for travelers from China.This comes as the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Wednesday decided to lift the last quarantine regulations for arrivals from China, Hong Kong and Macau.Authorities said their decision reflects China’s stable infection trend that has continued for over a month since the Lunar New Year holiday, adding that there are no new variants of concern.According to the World Health Organization, the number of new weekly infections in China fell from over 40 million in the fourth week of December to 77-thousand in the fourth week of February.South Korea imposed tighter entry rules in early January amid an infection spike in China.Restrictions to short-term visa issuance were lifted on February 11 with post-arrival testing following suit on March 1.