Choo, Vietnam's Deputy PM Discuss Supply Chain Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance minister Choo Kyung-ho met with his Vietnamese counterpart in Hanoi on Friday and discussed economic cooperation in supply chains and raw materials.In the meeting with Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister for General Economics Lê Minh Khái, Choo said that supply chain cooperation is key to bilateral economic ties and called for continued policy support in taxation and finances to increase Korean firms' investment in the Southeast Asian country and their cooperation with Vietnamese partners.He also stressed the need to expand cooperation on raw materials hoping for advanced discussions on an agreement on key minerals the two governments struck in December.In response, the Vietnamese official proposed cooperation in high-tech and renewable energy sectors as well as finance to meet their goal for bilateral trade volume reaching 100 billion dollars this year and 150 billion by 2030.The Friday meeting was the second of its kind since the first session held in 2019. It also marks the first highest level bilateral consultation in the economic field held overseas since Choo took office.