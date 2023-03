Photo : KBS News

Daily new COVID-19 cases stand at just over ten-thousand.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Saturday that ten-thousand-nine infections were reported throughout Friday including 15 from overseas.The figure is down by 326 from the previous day and some 12-hundred fewer than a week ago. The daily average for the past week came to ten-thousand-61.Authorities said the recent modest on-week rises and declines will continue for the time being.The country's cumulative caseload stands at over 30-point-six million.The total number of patients in critical care reached 146 while Friday added three deaths, the lowest in eight months, to raise the death toll to 34-thousand-96. The overall fatality rate remains at zero-point-11 percent.