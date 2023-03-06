Menu Content

Blackpink Earns Guiness World Record for Most Streamed Female Band on Spotify

Written: 2023-03-11 12:11:53Updated: 2023-03-11 14:52:54

Blackpink Earns Guiness World Record for Most Streamed Female Band on Spotify

Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop girl group Blackpink has garnered yet another Guinness World Record, this time as the most streamed female group on Spotify, according to its management agency YG Entertainment on Saturday.

The Guinness World Records announced that Blackpink's songs had a whopping eight-point-88 billion individual streams on Spotify as of March 3 to overtake the existing record of eight-point-four billion streams set by British pop group Little Mix.

The title track of the quartet's second studio album, "Shut Down," hit No. 1 on Spotify's global weekly chart, making Blackpink the first K-pop singers to achieve the feat. 

They have over 38 million followers on the streaming platform. 

With the latest addition, the quartet has bagged 20 Guinness World Records, including those for the most subscribers for a band on YouTube and the first female K-pop group to reach No.1 on UK and U.S. album charts.
