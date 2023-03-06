Major Rally Expected Near Seoul City Hall to Protest Wartime Compensation Plan

Photo : KBS News

A major rally will take place downtown Seoul on Saturday to protest a government plan to compensate wartime forced labor victims without involving the accused Japanese firms.The event will start at 4 p.m. at a plaza in front of Seoul City Hall organized by a civic group devoted to seeking justice on historical issues with Japan. Lawmakers from the opposition Democratic Party and Justice Party are also expected to attend.In announcing the rally, the civic group said the government’s solution, unveiled early this week, was a humiliating compensation plan that goes against public consensus. The group said that the victims, their representatives and experts have confirmed that the plan cannot be a solution to the forced labor issue.Police will cordon off various roads surrounding the site, as they estimate the rally will draw some eleven-thousand participants.