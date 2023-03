Photo : YONHAP News

Arid conditions will continue nationwide on Saturday with partially cloudy skies.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, rain is forecast from Sunday morning in most parts of the country bringing five to 20 millimeters of downpour.Snow is expected from Sunday evening in some regions including northern Gyeonggi Province, the east coast of Gangwon Province, other inland areas and Jeju Island.Morning lows on Sunday will be similar to Saturday, ranging from three to 13 degrees Celsius, with Seoul seeing a chill of nine degrees.Afternoon highs will be significantly lower by more than ten degrees, ranging from seven to 20 degrees, including nine in Seoul due to rainfall.