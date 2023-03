Photo : YONHAP News

Firefighters and helicopters are trying to contain a wildfire that erupted in Hadong County, South Gyeongsang Province.The Korea Forest Service(KFS) said Saturday afternoon that flames were first reported around 1:19 p.m. at a mountain in Hadong County. The KFS issued a Level 2 wildfire warning at 3:50 p.m. as part of its response.A Level 2 warning is issued when the area damaged by fire is between 30 and 100 hectares, the average wind speed at seven to eleven meters per hour, and it estimates eight to 24 hours to douse the flames.Authorities have dispatched 20 helicopters, 30 fire extinguishing vehicles and 270 firefighters to combat the fire.While there have been no reports of civilian damage, four residents were evacuated.