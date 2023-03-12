Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

KCNA: N. Korea Decides on War Deterrent Measures

Written: 2023-03-12 12:02:43Updated: 2023-03-12 18:17:45

KCNA: N. Korea Decides on War Deterrent Measures

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea reportedly discussed and decided on war deterrence measures in a meeting of the ruling party's military commission, ahead of joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States.

According to the North's state Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Sunday, leader Kim Jong-un presided over the meeting of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party's of Korea.

The KCNA said that the meeting discussed and adopted "important practical steps" for more "effective, powerful and offensive" use of the war deterrent of the country in coping with the present situation in which the war provocations of the United States and South Korea are reaching the redline.

The North did not elaborate on the important and practical steps discussed.

South Korea and the Unites States are set to begin the large-scale Freedom Shield exercise on Monday for an eleven-day run.

The KCNA said that the meeting also discussed duties for accelerating rural development, regional construction and grand socialist construction.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >