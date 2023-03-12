KCNA: N. Korea Decides on War Deterrent Measures

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea reportedly discussed and decided on war deterrence measures in a meeting of the ruling party's military commission, ahead of joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States.According to the North's state Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Sunday, leader Kim Jong-un presided over the meeting of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party's of Korea.The KCNA said that the meeting discussed and adopted "important practical steps" for more "effective, powerful and offensive" use of the war deterrent of the country in coping with the present situation in which the war provocations of the United States and South Korea are reaching the redline.The North did not elaborate on the important and practical steps discussed.South Korea and the Unites States are set to begin the large-scale Freedom Shield exercise on Monday for an eleven-day run.The KCNA said that the meeting also discussed duties for accelerating rural development, regional construction and grand socialist construction.