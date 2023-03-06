S. Korea, US Set to Hold Freedom Shield Exercise

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States are set to kick off their combined springtime field training exercises dubbed Freedom Shield.According to military authorities on Sunday, the allies will stage the joint military exercises for eleven consecutive days from Monday.The allies reportedly plan to hold the exercise under real-life combat scenarios, reflecting the changing security environment with evolving threats from North Korea's nuclear weapons and missiles, and the war in Ukraine.One of the scenarios reportedly is that the combined forces of the allies would defend against North Korea's provocation at the start of a war, succeed in a counterattack, and then conduct a "stabilization operation" of maintaining public order in North Korea and aid North Koreans.The eleven-day drill, which is the longest-ever military exercise for the allies, will be larger than previous years in size and scope, effectively reviving field training exercises (FTX) for the first time in five years after it was suspended under the Moon Jae-in government.The allies will conduct several combined training exercises under the name Warrior Shield FTX around the Korean Peninsula during the eleven-day period.