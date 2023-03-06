Yoon Says He Implemented Election Pledge with Seoul's Solution to Forced Labor Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol reportedly said that the government's response to the issue of compensating Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor was a component of his electoral promise and his decision for the future.Yoon's office on Sunday disclosed the remarks Yoon made at the end of a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.Yoon reportedly said at the meeting that from early days after he took office, he ordered the Foreign Ministry to produce ways to resolve the issue, and the government has finally made a decision on the matter through twists and turns.Yoon said that during his presidential campaign, the key to his foreign policy commitments was strengthening the United States extended deterrence, upholding the spirit of a 1998 joint declaration adopted by then President Kim Dae-jung and then Japanese Prime Minister Keizo Obuchi and pursuing future-oriented Korea-Japan relations.President Yoon reportedly told the ministers that he made it clear from the beginning that it was urgent to resolve the forced labor issue as soon as possible and vitalize economic, security, and cultural exchanges between South Korea and Japan, stressing that he fulfilled his election pledge that he made to the people.