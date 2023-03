Photo : KBS News

The main flames of a wildfire in the southeastern county of Hadong in South Gyeongsang Province has been put out about 23 hours after the blaze started.The Korea Forest Service (KFS) announced on Sunday that the main wildfire in the area of Jirisan National Park was extinguished at around 12 p.m.Forest authorities put out the main blaze, mobilizing four helicopters, over 12-hundred firefighters and 52 pieces of equipment on Sunday.According to the KFS, the fire was first reported at around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday at a mountain in Hadong County.The KFS said the forest affected by the fire is estimated at 91 hectares.There were no reports of injuries or deaths among local residents, but one firefighter in his 60s had a sudden cardiac arrest and was taken to a nearby hospital on Saturday night but was pronounced dead.