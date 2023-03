Photo : YONHAP News

Korean Air and Asiana Airlines, the country's two flag carries, plan to increase flights to over 60 percent of pre-pandemic levels, starting next month.Korean Air plans to fly 622 flights a week on 78 international routes including the Incheon-Madrid and Incheon-Brisbane routes from April.The resumption of the international routes will raise the number of flights to 67 percent of operations in 2019, before the outbreak of COVID-19.Korean Air decided to operate 548 weekly flights on 69 international routes, including Chinese routes, starting this month. It will also resume operations on a European route between Incheon and Zurich.Asiana also plans to operate 349 weekly flights on 55 routes from next month to raise the flights to 62 percent of pre-pandemic levels.