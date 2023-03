Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea defeated the Czech Republic in a group match at the World Baseball Classic on Sunday, securing the first win after two defeats in the international championship tournament.Team Korea, led by manager Lee Kang-chul, beat the Czech Republic 7-3 in its third match of Group B at the Tokyo Dome, Japan.The team got ahead early in the game, thanks to starter Park Se-woong's strong pitching and two solo home runs by San Diego Padres infielder Kim Ha-seong.The win is South Korea's first victory after losing to Australia 8-7 on Thursday and then to Japan 13-4 on Friday.The hope for advancing to the knockout stage is still alive although it must beat China and receive help from other countries.South Korea will face China at 7 p.m. Monday at the Tokyo Dome.