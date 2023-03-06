Pyongyang Decries UNSC Meeting on North’s Human Rights Abuses

Photo : YONHAP News

Pyongyang has threatened to respond strongly after the United Nations Security Council(UNSC) decided to hold a meeting to discuss North Korea’s human rights violations.The North’s foreign ministry said in a statement issued via the official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) that the “brutal hostility” by the U.S. has reached a grave point the regime can no longer ignore.Pointing to the large-scale South Korea-U.S. military exercise that began on Monday, which the regime referred to as a rehearsal for war, the ministry accused the U.S. and its allies of forcing discussions on the issue it claims does not exist.It said the North strongly denounces the “nasty fuss” created by the U.S. as the most integral expression of its hostile policy toward the regime.Reuters earlier reported that the UNSC, led by the U.S., will hold an informal meeting on Friday to discuss human rights abuses in the North.