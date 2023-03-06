Menu Content

Sports

S. Korea’s Fate at WBC Depends on Score of Czech-Australia Game

Written: 2023-03-13

Photo : YONHAP News

The fate of South Korea's national baseball team at the 2023 World Baseball Classic(WBC) will be determined by the outcome of the remaining matches on the final day of Pool B games on Monday.

Having lost its first two games to Australia and Japan before winning its third against the Czech Republic on Sunday, South Korea must beat China in the final opening round game scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Monday at the Tokyo Dome.

In order for the national team to advance to the quarterfinals, however, the Czech Republic will also have to claim victory over Australia in their game at noon.

Should South Korea and the Czech Republic both come out victors on Monday, they, along with Australia, will end up fighting for Pool B's second-place spot based on runs allowed, each having won two and lost two.

South Korea will be hoping that the Czech Republic beat Australia but still allow at least four runs, while Australia has to score at least four runs without winning.

If South Korea advances to the single-elimination stage, they will face off against Cuba at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Tokyo Dome.
