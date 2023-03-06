Conglomerate Heads to Visit Japan amid Yoon-Kishida Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of the country's major conglomerates are expected to travel to Japan this week in a trip that overlaps with President Yoon Suk Yeol's diplomatic visit from Thursday to Friday.According to the corporate community and the presidential office on Monday, the Federation of Korean Industries(FKI) and the Japan Business Federation are fine-tuning the details of a business roundtable on Friday.Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Eui-sun and LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo are expected to attend upon invitation from the FKI.The four conglomerates defected from the business lobby after a 2016 influence-peddling scandal under the Park Geun-hye administration.Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin, Samyang Holdings Chairman Kim Yoon, Doosan Group Chairman Park Jeong-won and Hyosung Group Chairman Cho Hyun-joon are also set to attend as FKI representatives.The two countries' business lobbies are expected to discuss the joint creation of a fund to support future generations in place of calling for direct compensation for forced labor victims from liable Japanese firms per a 2018 South Korean Supreme Court ruling.