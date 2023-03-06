Menu Content

Mask Mandate for Public Transit Set for Review Wednesday

Written: 2023-03-13 14:20:41Updated: 2023-03-13 14:27:04

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is set to review lifting the indoor mask mandate on public transit this week.

According to Jung Ki-suck, the nation's chief adviser on infectious diseases, on Monday, the matter will be discussed during a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Wednesday.

The chief adviser said the government sought opinions from the nation's infectious disease advisory committee on the acceptability of suspending the mandate on public transit considering the current pandemic situation.

A majority of committee members gave a positive response, setting up the government to make a final decision and make an announcement.

Jung expects the mandate to soon be lifted on public transportation, but advised those at high risk for infection or at high-risk facilities to continue to wear masks.

The first phase of an expanded easing of the rule took effect on January 30, where the mandate was lifted for most locations nationwide except for high-risk facilities, hospitals and on public transportation.
