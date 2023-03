Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean Air Force will kick off its own field training drills as a large-scale joint military exercise with the U.S. begins amid heightened tensions with North Korea.The Air Force announced on Monday that major combat units will conduct daytime and nighttime sorties from Tuesday for 36 hours without a break to practice a strategy considered essential to winning a war by neutralizing enemy forces and preemptively seizing air supremacy.The Air Force will run drills on contingency procedures for the timely supply of ammunition, the emergency restoration of damaged airstrips and responses to terrorist attacks using chemical, biological and radioactive weapons.This aerial training coincides with Seoul and Washington kicking off their springtime joint military “Freedom Shield” exercise on Monday that will run for eleven consecutive days.