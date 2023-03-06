Yoon Orders Gov't to Discover, Pursue Cooperative Projects for Future-oriented Relations with Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has reportedly instructed each ministry to seek out cooperative projects in various areas and push them forward to ensure future-oriented bilateral relations with Japan.Presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said that the president issued the order on Monday during a weekly meeting with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo at the top office.In response, the prime minister reportedly said the government will work to discover and materialize exchange and cooperation projects in various sectors to develop South Korea-Japan relations.Yoon issued the order ahead of his two-day trip to Japan later this week for a summit with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.The spokesperson said that national security advisor Kim Sung-han will hold a briefing on Tuesday on the upcoming summit.Regarding media reports that Seoul and Tokyo effectively reached an agreement that Japanese firms responsible for Japan's wartime forced labor will participate in a youth fund to compensate Korean victims, an official at the top office said that consultation is under way in that direction.