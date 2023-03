The government plans to purchase and develop interceptors to counter North Korea's evolving missile threats.The Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA) said on Monday that its defense project promotion committee held a meeting and approved five major defense projects.The projects include a plan to buy shipborne Standard Missile-6(SM6) interceptors from the United States for South Korean Navy's KDX-III Aegis destroyers.The DAPA committee approved 770 billion won for the procurement project that will run from this year through 2031.The agency also approved a project to purchase an additional batch of F-35A stealth fighters.The three-point-75 trillion won project will buy some 20 more F-35A fighters by 2028, increasing the number of the stealth fighters operated by the South Korean Air Force to over 60.