JCS: N. Korea Fired 2 Short-Range Ballistic Missiles toward East Sea

Photo : YONHAP News

The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) says North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Tuesday.The JCS said on Tuesday that it detected the launch from the Jangyon area in South Hwanghae Province between 7:41 a.m. and 7:51 a.m. It is believed that the North has never fired a ballistic missile before from Jangyon.The JCS said that the military has strengthened surveillance and vigilance in preparation for additional launches, maintaining a full readiness posture in close cooperation with the U.S.The latest ballistic missile firing comes five days after the regime fired six close-range ballistic missiles from Nampo toward the Yellow Sea.North Korea also test-fired what it claimed were two strategic cruise missiles from a submarine on Sunday, ahead of Seoul and Washington's Freedom Shield joint military exercises that kicked off on Monday for an eleven-day run.The regime adopted a "more effective, powerful and offensive" use of its "war deterrent" measures in a party meeting presided over by Kim Jong-un on Saturday.