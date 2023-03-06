Menu Content

Yoon, PPP Leader Agree to Hold Semimonthly Meetings

Written: 2023-03-14 08:26:06Updated: 2023-03-14 10:25:40

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and ruling People Power Party(PPP) leader Kim Gi-hyeon have agreed to meet twice a month to enhance communication between the presidential office and the ruling party.

Kim Byung-min, a member of the PPP's Supreme Council, told reporters on Monday that the agreement was made during a dinner meeting between Yoon and the new PPP leadership at the presidential office on Monday.

In the meeting, Yoon reportedly congratulated the PPP chair and other Supreme Council members on their election.

Supreme Council member Kim said that the new chair suggested that the top office and the party leadership hold meetings regularly to strengthen communication, leading to an agreement between President Yoon and the party chair on semimonthly meetings.

He added that details of the meetings were not mentioned in the meeting.

The participants of the dinner also reportedly agreed on the need to win in next year's general elections for the success of the Yoon administration.
