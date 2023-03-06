Import, Export Prices in February Post First Rise in 4 Months

The country's import and export prices both rose for the first time in four months in February due to a rise in crude oil prices and the won's depreciation against the U.S. dollar.
According to data from the Bank of Korea on Tuesday, the country's import price index marked 138-point-03 in February, up two-point-one percent from a month earlier.
While the reading marked the first on-month rise in four months, it was a half-percent drop from a year earlier, the first on-year drop in two years.
The increase is attributed to climbing global oil prices and the depreciation of the won, with the price of Dubai Crude, South Korea's benchmark, rising two-point-one percent on-month in February while the local currency weakened one-point-nine percent against the dollar.
The export price index also rose for the first time in four months, gaining zero-point-seven percent on-month to hit 115-point-17 in February.