Import, Export Prices in February Post First Rise in 4 Months

Photo : YONHAP News

The country's import and export prices both rose for the first time in four months in February due to a rise in crude oil prices and the won's depreciation against the U.S. dollar.According to data from the Bank of Korea on Tuesday, the country's import price index marked 138-point-03 in February, up two-point-one percent from a month earlier.While the reading marked the first on-month rise in four months, it was a half-percent drop from a year earlier, the first on-year drop in two years.The increase is attributed to climbing global oil prices and the depreciation of the won, with the price of Dubai Crude, South Korea's benchmark, rising two-point-one percent on-month in February while the local currency weakened one-point-nine percent against the dollar.The export price index also rose for the first time in four months, gaining zero-point-seven percent on-month to hit 115-point-17 in February.