New daily COVID-19 cases registered in the eleven-thousands on Tuesday.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said that eleven-thousand-401 infections were reported throughout Monday, including eleven from overseas, bringing the total caseload to over 30-million-650-thousand.The figure rose by over seven-thousand from a day earlier due to increased testing after the weekend, but dropped by 880 from a week ago. Compared to two weeks ago, it rose by 591.The number of hospitalized patients in intensive care reached 152, up by ten from a day ago.Monday reported six deaths, raising the death toll to 34-thousand-121. The overall fatality rate remains at zero-point-11 percent.