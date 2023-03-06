Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Yoon Calls for Review of Workweek System Revision to Quell Concerns

Written: 2023-03-14 11:39:08Updated: 2023-03-14 15:30:58

Yoon Calls for Review of Workweek System Revision to Quell Concerns

Photo : YONHAP News

Public concern over longer workweeks has prompted President Yoon Suk Yeol to call for a review of the planned revision of the existing 52-hour workweek system.

According to Kim Eun-hye, the senior presidential secretary for public relations, on Tuesday, Yoon asked the labor ministry to mitigate concerns by taking into account the opinions of workers, especially young people, during the advance legislation notice period.

Last week, the ministry announced an overhaul to reform the current system that will allow employees to calculate hours not only on a weekly basis but also on a monthly, quarterly and yearly basis, with eleven consecutive hours of mandatory rest between shifts.

Amid public backlash, the presidential office acknowledged that there was a lack of communication with the public prior to the announcement, stressing that the revisions are aimed at providing more flexibility in working hours for laborers.

An official from the top office told KBS that the president is understood to have asked for improved communication with the public and the consideration of supplementary measures.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >