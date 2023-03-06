Prices in Entertainment & Culture Rise by Highest Margin in 14 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

Prices of entertainment and cultural services jumped by the highest margin in 14 years last month in the wake of increases in post-pandemic travel and the use of over-the-top(OTT) services.According to Statistics Korea on Tuesday, the entertainment and culture price index rose four-point-three percent from a year earlier to 105-point-86 in February, the largest on-year increase since jumping four-point-six percent in December 2008.The post-pandemic resumption of group tours led the price increases, with the cost of overseas group travel surging 13-point-three percent last month, while the domestic group travel rates rose four-point-one percent.Fees to access online content on OTT platforms, such as Netflix, Watcha and Wavve, as well as game portals increased three-point-one percent from a year earlier.Prices also increased for hiking and camping-related products, as well as sports equipment.