S. Korea, US Nuke Envoys Discuss N. Korea's SRBM Launches

Photo : YONHAP News

The top nuclear negotiators of South Korea and the U.S. have discussed ways to respond to future North Korean provocations amid a flurry of missile launches by Pyongyang in protest against the allies’ combined military exercises.The foreign ministry in Seoul said South Korea’s top nuclear envoy Kim Gunn held a phone meeting with his American counterpart Sung Kim on Tuesday and discussed Pyongyang’s launch of two short-range ballistic missiles carried out earlier in the day.The two officials strongly condemned the launches as a clear violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and a provocation that raises tensions in the region.The officials emphasized the North must realize that it has nothing to gain from such provocations and that there is a price to pay.With the expectation of more provocations by the North, the envoys agreed to strongly respond to any hostile act based on the firm defense readiness of the Seoul-Washington alliance.Tuesday’s call comes only a day after the nuclear negotiators talked on the phone to assess conditions on the Korean Peninsula.