Netflix's 'The Glory Part 2' Tops Global Chart 3 Days after Release

Written: 2023-03-14 14:40:58Updated: 2023-03-14 14:50:35

Photo : YONHAP News

The second installment of South Korean Netflix revenge thriller series "The Glory" topped a global chart just three days after its release last Friday.
 
According to streaming analytics website FlixPatrol on Tuesday, "The Glory" ranked number one in Netflix's global popularity chart for TV shows as of Monday.

The eight-episode release topped the charts in 38 countries and regions, including South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Türkiye, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Morocco, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates(UAE).

It ranked second in 21 countries and regions, such as France, Switzerland, Greece, and third in 13 countries and regions, including the U.S., Britain, and Germany.
 
"The Glory," starring Song Hye-kyo, is a revenge thriller about Dong-eun, a victim of school violence who ruthlessly exacts revenge against her bullies some 20 years later.
