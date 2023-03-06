Menu Content

Yoon, Kishida to Have 2 Dinners in Tokyo's Ginza after Summit

Written: 2023-03-14 14:50:31Updated: 2023-03-14 14:54:39

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will reportedly have dinner at two restaurants in Tokyo following their summit on Thursday. 

According to Japanese daily Yomiuri Shimbun on Tuesday, talks are under way for the two leaders to have dinner in a restaurant near Tokyo's bustling Ginza District, before visiting a 128-year-old eatery named "Rengatei" within the district.

The Japanese government reportedly selected the long-standing restaurant, known as the birthplace of "tonkatsu," Japanese-style pork cutlets, and "omuraisu," a Japanese-style omelette with rice, in consideration of Yoon's liking for the dish. 

The daily said such a back-to-back dinner arrangement is considered rare.

The two leaders are expected to cover a wide range of topics including Japan's export restrictions and the General Security of Military Information Agreement, or GSOMIA.

Yoon's upcoming trip will be the first in four years by a South Korean leader since former President Moon Jae-in visited Osaka to attend the Group of 20 summit in June 2019.
