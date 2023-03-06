S. Korea to Co-Sponsor UNSC Meeting on N. Korea Human Rights

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will co-sponsor an informal UN Security Council meeting on human rights in North Korea this week.A foreign ministry official said on Tuesday that the session led by the U.S. and Albania is scheduled for Friday.The U.S. Mission to the United Nations also noted on its website that the permanent missions of South Korea and Japan will co-sponsor the meeting.The upcoming session will be an “arria-formula,” the most informal UNSC gathering that does not record minutes or make official decisions and allows flexible discussions with the participation of non-council members as well as NGOs.A ministry official said Seoul shares the international community's grave concern over North Korea's human rights situation and will actively take part in the Friday meeting.Pyongyang has reacted sensitively to the news, claiming that the U.S. was exerting pressure over the issue of human rights and warned of a stern response.