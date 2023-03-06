Culture Jeju Island to House Art Museum Named after Painter Park Seo-bo

An art museum named after renowned South Korean painter Park Seo-bo will be established on Jeju Island.



The Gizi Foundation on Tuesday held a groundbreaking ceremony for the museum at the JW Marriott Jeju Resort and Spa located in the city of Seogwipo.



The foundation is set to open the one-story museum with two underground levels by next summer on a plot of land measuring some 12-thousand square meters within the hotel grounds, with Spanish architect Fernando Menis set to lead the build.



Park, who is considered the standard-bearer for "Dansaekhwa," or Korean monochrome painting, said at Tuesday’s ceremony that he was thrilled when the hotel offered to establish the museum particularly because of the facility's view of Beom Island.



The 91-year-old painter, who was recently diagnosed with stage three lung cancer, said that although the museum is not large in scale, it is located at a great spot, adding that he does not believe an art museum necessarily needs to be big.



He then said he hopes to leave this world with an art museum that does not fall behind large-sized foundations.