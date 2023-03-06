US Marine Corps Leaders Arrive for Allies' Freedom Shield Exercise

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of the U.S. Marine Corps arrived in South Korea from the U.S. and Japan to participate in the allies' combined theater-level exercises this month.According to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command on Tuesday, marines from the Third Marine Expeditionary Force(MEF) stationed in Okinawa, Japan and the First Division of the First MEF came to join their South Korean counterparts for the annual "Freedom Shield" exercise.The annual drills, running from Monday through March 23, also includes the combined "Ssangyong" amphibious training between the Marines from the two countries.Ahead of the exercises, South Korean Marine Corps Commandant Lt. Gen. Kim Gye-hwan recently met with U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James Bierman, Jr., the commanding general of Third MEF, at Camp Mujuk, the only U.S. Marine Corps base on the Korean Peninsula.During the drills, the allies will form the Combined Marine Component Command under the Combined Forces Command, which will be headed by Bierman with Kim as the deputy commander.Marines from the First Marine Division based in Oceanside, California, will also participate in the exercise, the first time the command has traveled to the peninsula in over 15 years.