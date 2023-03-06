Yoon’s Japan Visit Includes Summit with Kishida, Meetings with Locals

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will visit Japan this Thursday and Friday for a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and meetings with politicians, business figures and university students.Announcing the itinerary on Tuesday, National Security Advisor Kim Sung-han said that the resumption of summits between the leaders of the two nations after 12 years marks an important milestone in the improvement of bilateral relations.On the first day of the visit, Yoon will attend a luncheon with Korean residents of Japan, followed by the summit and dinner with Kishida.The two leaders are expected to discuss ways to normalize relations, including the implementation of Seoul’s wartime forced labor compensation plan, Japan's trade curbs and deepening economic cooperation.Restoring the intelligence-sharing General Security of Military Information Agreement, or GSOMIA, is also expected to be addressed.On the second day, Yoon will meet with Japanese lawmakers, hold a roundtable meeting with business officials from both countries and give a lecture to university students before heading home late Friday.An itinerary has also been drawn up for First Lady Kim Keon-hee, including a meeting with her Japanese counterpart, Yuko Kishida.The security adviser said the visit is a sign that bilateral relations, which have been strained until now, are entering an earnest phase of normalization.