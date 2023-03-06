Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

US Surveillance Planes Spotted around Korean Peninsula

Written: 2023-03-14 16:42:51Updated: 2023-03-14 16:50:16

U.S. military reconnaissance planes were spotted over the East Sea and Yellow Sea around the time North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea early Tuesday.

According to an aviation tracker, the RC-135S Cobra Ball was deployed to waters east of the Korean Peninsula at around 7 to 8 a.m. and is believed to have detected the flight trajectory and landing location of the North Korean missiles.

Another U.S. Air Force aircraft, the RC-135U Combat Sent, conducted a surveillance mission over the Yellow Sea that continued into the afternoon. The Combat Sent identifies enemy radar waves to analyze their air defense networks. 

Flight of spy assets over the peninsula is seen as Washington's intent to monitor additional provocations by North Korea.

More similar sightings are expected as the allies' Freedom Shield joint exercise continues through March 23.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >