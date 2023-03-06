Politics US Surveillance Planes Spotted around Korean Peninsula

U.S. military reconnaissance planes were spotted over the East Sea and Yellow Sea around the time North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea early Tuesday.



According to an aviation tracker, the RC-135S Cobra Ball was deployed to waters east of the Korean Peninsula at around 7 to 8 a.m. and is believed to have detected the flight trajectory and landing location of the North Korean missiles.



Another U.S. Air Force aircraft, the RC-135U Combat Sent, conducted a surveillance mission over the Yellow Sea that continued into the afternoon. The Combat Sent identifies enemy radar waves to analyze their air defense networks.



Flight of spy assets over the peninsula is seen as Washington's intent to monitor additional provocations by North Korea.



More similar sightings are expected as the allies' Freedom Shield joint exercise continues through March 23.