Religious Groups Urge Yoon to Apologize for Itaewon Crowd Crush

Photo : YONHAP News

Religious groups have urged President Yoon Suk Yeol to apologize for the Itaewon crowd crush last October and meet with bereaved families.In a prayer meeting for the crush victims held Tuesday near the presidential office, representatives of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism, the National Council of Churches in Korea, the Catholic Church and Won Buddhism called on the president to sincerely apologize and meet with families to listen to what they have to say.They also urged Yoon to swiftly move to have parliament set up an independent investigative agency to get to the bottom of the tragic incident and punish those responsible.Around ten bereaved family members also attended the prayer meeting after which the religious groups handed a letter containing their demands to a presidential official.The deadly crowd crush during Halloween celebrations killed more than 150 people.