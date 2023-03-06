Global Financial Stocks Lose $465 bln in Market Value in 2 Days

Photo : YONHAP News

Global financial stocks took a hit from the fallout of the Silicon Valley Bank collapse in the U.S., losing some 600 trillion won in market value.According to Bloomberg and Reuters on Tuesday, the aggregate market value of companies included in the MSCI World Financials Index and the MSCI Emerging Markets Financials Index has dropped about 465 billion dollars since Friday.Shares of First Republic Bank have plunged almost 73 percent in three trading days to be the top losers on the MSCI World Financials gauge in the cited period.It is feared that First Republic Bank, based in San Francisco, could follow in the footsteps of SVB as its key customers are also Silicon Valley tech firms.Asian financial stocks also dipped on Tuesday with Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group sliding around eight-point-six percent while South Korea's Hana Financial fell some three-point-eight-six and Australia's ANZ Group Holdings lost one-point-five percent.There are concerns that financial firms could see the impact of the SVB fallout in their investments in bonds and other instruments.