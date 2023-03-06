Gov't Expects Progress in Japan Trade Curbs, GSOMIA

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's foreign ministry expects progress to be made in the near future in regards to Japan's trade restrictions and the restoration of the intelligence-sharing General Security of Military Information Agreement, or GSOMIA.Speaking to reporters Tuesday, a ministry official said that discussions were ongoing between relevant agencies of the two countries concerning trade curbs and GSOMIA.Japan imposed trade restrictions in 2019 in apparent retaliation of Korean Supreme Court rulings on wartime forced labor compensation. In response the Moon Jae-in government suspended the validity of GSOMIA.The foreign ministry official said that following President Yoon Suk Yeol's visit to Japan this week, it is anticipated that key consultation channels between the two governments that were severed could also be gradually restored.Announcing Yoon's itinerary earlier Tuesday, National Security Advisor Kim Sung-han said a vicious cycle continued amid strained relations with Tokyo and Yoon's upcoming visit is a chance to end that cycle and signals that relations are entering a phase of normalization.