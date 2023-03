Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. inflation eased slightly in February, but inflationary pressure remains high as core inflation and service prices continued to accelerate.The U.S. Department of Labor said on Tuesday that the U.S. consumer price index(CPI) rose six percent in February from a year earlier, slowing from six-point-four percent in January.On a monthly basis, prices gained zero-point-four percent.The February figure matched economists’ on-month and on-year forecasts, marking the smallest annual gain since September 2021.Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose five-point-five percent at an annual rate last month and at half a percent on a monthly basis.